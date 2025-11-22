Brodeur’s Legacy, Cemented Once Again in New Jersey | FEATURE

Martin Brodeur, born and raised in the suburbs of Montreal, never imagined he’d one day be standing in New Jersey, preparing to honor not only himself but the franchise he helped define, becoming the first New Jersey Devils member inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Few, of course, are more deserving. Brodeur built his hockey legacy right here in this state.

On Friday night, just steps from the building where he played his first game with the Devils in 1992, Brodeur was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

“It was a bit unexpected being from Canada,” Brodeur said, far too humbly. “But obviously, I played a long time in New Jersey and with the teams we had a lot of success. It’s a great recognition. It’s pretty cool.”

“Getting drafted into the NHL was a dream come true,” Brodeur said during his induction speech. “But when the Devils made their selection, I was excited but I didn’t know it was going to change my life like this.”

Brodeur is also the first hockey player ever inducted.

“It means a lot, but Dano might be upset about it,” Brodeur joked. “I’m sure he’ll be next. But it’s great to just represent the Devils for the state of New Jersey. You look at all the athletes, the group of talent of people here, finally to have someone represent the Devils, it’s good.”