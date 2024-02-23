Bastian Moved to IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

The Devils have placed forward Nathan Bastian on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. In the Devils game against the Rangers on Feb. 22, Bastian was suffered an illegal check to the head, returned from the hit, and then left later in the game with an injury unrelated to the initial hit.

New Jersey recalled forward Brian Halonen from the Utica Comets. Through 21 games played Halonen has 13 goals and four assists for 17 total points. In his last five games played, Halonen has four goals and one assist for five points.