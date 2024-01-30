Bratt to replace Devils teammate Hughes on 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster

Bratt (19-31—50 in 47 GP), who is set to make his first NHL All-Star appearance, leads all Devils skaters in assists, points and game-winning goals (5). Barzal, who is making his third All-Star Game appearance, has already made a splash in a previous Skills event after he won the Fastest Skater event in 2020, besting a field that included fellow 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook participants Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

The field for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook includes: David Pastrnak (BOS), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Cale Makar (COL), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Connor McDavid (EDM), Mathew Barzal (NYI), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), William Nylander (TOR), Quinn Hughes (VAN), J.T. Miller (VAN) and Elias Pettersson (VAN).