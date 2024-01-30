Bratt to replace Devils teammate Hughes on 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster

TORONTO -- The National Hockey League announced today that Devils forward Jesper Bratt has been added to the roster for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, replacing injured teammate Jack Hughes. In addition, Islanders forward Mathew Barzal will replace Hughes as a participant in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Hughes is still slated to be in Toronto and will join his brother, Quinn Hughes, as a co-captain for NHL All-Star Weekend festivities including the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft. To even out the rosters, Canucks forward Elias Pettersson will join Team Hughes as an assistant captain for the draft.

Bratt (19-31—50 in 47 GP), who is set to make his first NHL All-Star appearance, leads all Devils skaters in assists, points and game-winning goals (5). Barzal, who is making his third All-Star Game appearance, has already made a splash in a previous Skills event after he won the Fastest Skater event in 2020, besting a field that included fellow 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook participants Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

The field for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook includes: David Pastrnak (BOS), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Cale Makar (COL), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Connor McDavid (EDM), Mathew Barzal (NYI), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), William Nylander (TOR), Quinn Hughes (VAN), J.T. Miller (VAN) and Elias Pettersson (VAN).

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 – featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase – the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday are available here. For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.

In addition, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4. Tickets are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair.

