Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Bear’s Necessities

“The way he played, he had a good stick, he played the game the right way, and most importantly for us, we’re talking a lot about going to the net, he was at the net and got a stick on it. We know he’s good at that, and he needs to make a habit out of that if he wants to keep going.” – André Tourigny on Josh Doan’s NHL debut.

What to Watch For

Wednesday, April 2, vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 pm MST

The Coyotes and Canucks will meet twice within the span of one week to close out their season series after Vancouver won 2-1 on Jan. 18 at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are in the midst of a special season under head coach Rick Tocchet, having already clinched a playoff spot while leading the Pacific Division with 100 points in 74 games.

Vancouver will be playing in the second of back-to-back games after falling 6-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

J.T. Miller leads the way with 95 points on 35 goals and 60 assists, while Elias Pettersson (84), Quinn Hughes (84), Brock Boeser (70), and Filip Hronek (46) round out the top five in scoring. Between the pipes, starter Thatcher Demko has not played since sustaining an undisclosed injury on March 9, so Casey DeSmith has taken over starting duties. He’s 11-8-6 with one shutout, a 2.84 goals-against average and .895 save percentage this season, while callup Arturs Silovs is 1-0-0 in his only start this season.

Demko has returned to practice, but he is not expected to be ready to play on Wednesday against the Coyotes.

The Canucks average the sixth-most goals per game (3.44) while allowing the fifth-fewest (2.68). Their power play is 13th in the league at 22.36 percent, and the penalty kill ranks 19th at 79.13 percent.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Friday, April 5, vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 pm MST

Arizona wraps up its final multi-game homestand of the season against the Golden Knights in what will be the third-and-final meeting between the two this season. The Coyotes won 2-0 on Nov. 25 in Vegas, while the Golden Knights won 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Feb. 8.