Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller, Nick Bjugstad, Lawson Crouse, and Logan Cooley scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 8-5 to the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Alexis Lafrenière recorded a hat trick, Ryan Lindgren, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Barclay Goodrow, and Artemi Panarin each added a goal, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who won their fifth straight game. Quick earned his 392nd career win, officially becoming the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history.
Arizona stormed back from two separate two-goal deficits to tie the game heading into the third, but the Rangers scored five goals in the final frame en route to the win.
"The third period was frustrating," Crouse said. "We went into it tied and allowed them to score three (unanswered), which is no good. Top team in the league, you can't do that."