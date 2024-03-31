Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

The league-leading Rangers capitalized on their opportunities to earn their 10th victory in 12 games.

"We worked really hard, we generated enough offense," head coach André Tourigny said. "We played good defense, but we had major breakdowns, we made critical mistakes, and that's frustrating."

Lafrenière opened the scoring at 14:15 of the first period, beating Vejmelka with a wrister on a 2-on-1 break. Lindgren made it 2-0 just 1:59 into the second, finishing a pass from Adam Fox in the slot to pad the Rangers’ lead.

Maccelli got the Coyotes on the board at 6:27 of the middle frame, firing a wrist shot from the slot over Quick’s glove. Jack McBain and Josh Doan earned the assists on the play, and Doan officially became the first player in Coyotes team history to record at least one point in each of his first three games.

Lafrenière responded 17 seconds later with his second goal of the game, sending a rebound home to restore New York’s two-goal lead, but Keller responded with his 32nd of the year at 11:06 to pull the Coyotes to within a goal. Keller has nine goals over his last 10 games, and has scored in seven of his last eight.

Bjugstad tied the game at 19:18 of the second, beating Quick with a wrister from the slot to make it 3-3.