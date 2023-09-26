Melbourne Memories: Coyotes’ Trip to Australia Delights Old & New Fans

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Some of them have been fans for just a few weeks. Others, for well over a decade.

No matter the length of time they have followed the NHL, though, Australian residents came out in full force to support the Arizona Coyotes for the 2023 NHL Global Series last weekend.

It was a busy sports weekend in Melbourne, as the city hosted nearly 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the thrilling preliminary Australian Football League final on Friday night before welcoming 30,000 additional fans for the weekend’s festivities in and around Rod Laver Arena.

Every single NHL team was represented in some form at the Global Series events, whether it was through jerseys, t-shirts, hats, or scarves. The league received an impressive display of support from Australian hockey fans – one that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It’s unbelievable, the number of NHL jerseys in the street, in the crowd, everywhere,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “I will be honest, I was not expecting that. You’re so far from here, and you see jerseys from many teams, Calgary, Vegas, I even saw a Nordiques jersey of Joe Sakic behind me. It’s amazing to see how many fans the NHL has.”

Arizonacoyotes.com caught up with five fans at Rod Laver Arena this past weekend – each of them were attending their first-ever NHL game, but they became fans of the team in very different ways.

Here are their journeys to becoming part of The Pack.

Matty Davis

Davis said he watches a little bit of AFL action from time-to-time, but his true passion lies in supporting West Ham United of the English Premier League. He was contracted through the company promoting the event, and ultimately was assigned to be a dressing room area manager.