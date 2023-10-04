Coyotes’ Team Dentist Partnering with Gem Foundation to Provide Services in Uganda

Dr. Matthew Goldring has cared for some of the biggest stars in the NHL as the Arizona Coyotes’ team dentist.

Now, he’s assembled his own All-Star team to embark on some of his most impactful work to date.

Goldring has assembled a 20-person team comprised of doctors, dental hygienists, and dental assistants that will provide services to children with special needs, their caretakers, and many other residents in Uganda who don’t have access to basic oral healthcare. His team, which leaves Oct. 6 and returns on Oct. 17, is partnering with the Gem Foundation and Highlands Church, and will be providing critical care while also training two Ugandan dentists on equipment that will then be left behind for them to use.

A previous trip was postponed due to a devastating Ebola outbreak, but having performed similar missions in the past, Goldring was determined to reach those most in need with the Gem Foundation.

In just a few days, he and his All-Star team will finally kick off this long-delayed trip.

“Once I get there, about halfway through the trip or so, I realize that, yes, I'm giving someone, a service that I know how to deliver. But they are giving me so much more,” Goldring said. “What I get out of these mission trips is a different perspective on life.”

The Gem Foundation cares for children with special needs in Uganda, currently overseeing almost 60 kids altogether. There are 90 full-time workers present that will also receive treatment, and Goldring said he and his team would like to extend their services to the surrounding community if time allows.

He said most of the work to be performed will likely be restorative fillings, as well as preventative care, standard cleanings, oral health education, and also any surgery that may be required, such as extractions.

Logistically speaking, the trip was challenging to set up. Goldring estimated it has cost upwards of $80,000, and that isn’t limited to travel arrangements such as airfare, lodging, and food for his team. They’re also bringing large quantities of supplies, x-ray equipment, and portable dental units, which he then plans on donating to the site for future use.

He credited Highlands Church in Scottsdale for its incredible support – both financially and morally – as well as the Gem Foundation, whose work in Uganda is impacting dozens of children with special needs including cerebral palsy and extreme autism.

Goldring said he and his team are prepared to run into challenges, but they will stop at nothing to provide this critical service to those most in need.

“Everybody's eligible, and we're going there with the mindset that everybody gets seen,” Goldring said. “We’re not there punching a time clock, we're there to serve. Everybody going feels that calling and feels that we are there to serve, and if it means working all day, every day, then that's what we'll do.”