Cooley Settling in to Training Camp as Coyotes Wrap up Day 2

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Logan Cooley isn’t just adjusting his sleep schedule in Australia; He’s also adjusting his style of play for the NHL level.

The 19-year-old forward finished his second day of training camp on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind few days of travel, competition, and practice. In addition to his first official NHL training camp, Cooley and fellow forward Dylan Guenther played in the first game of the Coyotes’ weekend at the 2023 NHL Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas on Friday before joining the main team in its journey to the Southern Hemisphere last weekend.

Now, he’s caught up on sleep and bonding with his teammates, all while settling in with some of the most experienced players on the Coyotes’ roster.

“I’m learning from all the guys on the team, just little details on the ice,” Cooley said. “It’s cool to see how you can learn different things, especially being with a guy like (Jason) Zucker, he’s helped a lot.”

Zucker is in a unique position with Arizona after signing a one-year deal with the club in July, as he is one of the most veteran players on the team at just 31 years old. He spent the last four seasons in Pittsburgh, playing alongside superstars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and has quickly taken on a mentoring role to some of the club’s youngest talent.

He said he’s been impressed with how the young Coyotes have performed to this point in camp, including Cooley, who has yet to play in an NHL game.