Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Detroit on Thursday

March 14, 2024 | 4 pm MST | Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, Mich.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Sports, NHL apps)

DETROIT -- The Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their three-game road trip on Thursday, facing the Detroit Red Wings for the second-and-final time this season.

Arizona won the first matchup 4-0 at Mullett Arena on March 8 behind a 28-save effort from Connor Ingram, as well as goals from Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Alex Kerfoot, and Nick Bjugstad.

“It will be a good test for the maturity of our team,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We played a really good game against them last week, but I think everybody knows what happened in their practice yesterday, they will be pretty fired up.

“If you look at the standings, they will be a desperate team. We will get their absolute best effort.”

Bjugstad has three goals over his last four games, and has 16 goals and 19 assists in 65 games this season. The 31-year-old has played 129 games with the Coyotes, registering 58 points over that span.

Clayton Keller has scored three goals over his last four games as well, including a two-goal performance in Chicago on Sunday. He has recorded seven goals and five assists in 10 career games against the Red Wings.