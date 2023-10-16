News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Face Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday

Arizona to play three games in four days before Saturday’s home opener

GettyImages-1723106169
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 16, 2023 | 4 pm MST | Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 PhArioenix; Cox 85/Comcast 11799 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Fresh off a season-opening win against the New Jersey Devils, the Arizona Coyotes continue their east coast swing by facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Arizona finished 0-2-0 against the Rangers in 2022-23, falling 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Oct. 30 and 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13.

The Coyotes kicked off their season with a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Friday at Prudential Center, backed by two-point performances from Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Logan Cooley. Schmaltz recorded a goal and an assist in the win, while both Keller and Cooley notched two assists. 

Defenseman Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi also recorded goals in the win.

Monday’s game officially marks Dumba’s 600th career game, 598 of which came with the Minnesota Wild. The 29-year-old has 237 points in 599 career games, and scored the Coyotes’ first goal of the season on Friday against Devils.

“I’m just trying to treat this like any other game tonight and not think about it too much,” Dumba said. “We have a tough matchup with the Rangers, and we want to prove ourselves again tonight.”

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said Dumba’s longevity as a defenseman in the league is an important aspect on the team this season.

“You need those veterans, those leaders, those guys who have been through it,” Tourigny said. “Those guys who have been through the peaks and valleys. They know how to react in those situations because they’ve been through that.

"If you have good young players, you need good veterans to surround them.”

Arizona saw some early-season success on the power play, converting on two of their seven chances against the Devils on Friday. That said, the penalty kill allowed two goals on five opportunities.

Connor Ingram is expected to make his first start of the season on Monday. The 26-year-old netminder was 6-13-8 last season with a 3.37 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He was in net for both games against the Rangers last season, stopping 59 of 66 shots against the Blueshirts over that span.

Tourigny also said following Monday's morning skate that defenseman Troy Stecher will replace Josh Brown, while forward Travis Boyd will replace Michael Carcone in Monday's lineup.

Player to Watch: Dumba, who not only will skate in his 600th game, but has also fared well against the Blueshirts in his career. In 14 games against them, the defenseman has recorded four goals and six assists.

ABOUT THE RANGERS
The Rangers are 1-1-0 after starting with a season-opening 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres before falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday. 

Monday’s game at Madison Square Garden marks the home opener for the Blueshirts, who finished last season with 107 points before falling to the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Monday’s game marks New York’s home opener, so the game itself will provide a truly special environment.

“It’s always fun at MSG,” Dumba said. “Just coming to the rink on the bus, the atmosphere, New York City, it’s always buzzin’. Guys get fired up for this one, for sure.”

Chris Kreider leads the charge for New York, having recorded four points on three goals and one assist in two games. Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, and Mika Zibanejad are all tied for second on the team with three points apiece.

New York’s special teams have clicked early this season, as the Rangers have posted a 28.57 percent success rate with the man advantage through two games, good for sixth in the league. The team also keeps penalties to a minimum, having been whistled for just four penalties over that same span. The opposition converted on one of those opportunities.

They allowed the fourth fewest goals last season (216).

“They’re a really good team,” Tourigny said. “They will be ready tonight. It’s their home opener, but there’s nothing we can do about them. It’s about us, and how we prepare. We learned a few things about our team from last game, we learned a few things we need to tune in and be better, but in general, it was a good game.”

New York finished seventh in the league with a 24.08 percent power-play percentage last season, while killing off 81.17 percent of their penalties, good for 13th in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start tonight, marking his third consecutive appearance to begin the season. The 27-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 with a 3.09 GAA and .870 SV% this season.

Player to Watch: Not only has Kreider started this season off as the Rangers’ leader in points, he has also experienced great success against the Coyotes in the past. The 32-year-old forward has 11 goals and six assists in 14 career games against the Desert Dogs, setting the stage for Monday’s showdown at Madison Square Garden.

