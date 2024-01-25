Preview: Coyotes Face Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Arizona playing in second of back-to-back games

wheretowatchv3
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 25, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio (Stream Only): Arizona Sports App; NHL App

That Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Lightning in Tampa on Thursday, marking the second of back-to-back games for the Desert Dogs. The Coyotes have earned at least one point in four of their last six games, but are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The Coyotes and Lightning are playing for the second-and-final time this season. Arizona won the first meeting, 3-1, on Nov. 28 at Mullett Arena.

TBL@ARI: Carcone scores goal against Jonas Johansson

Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona on Wednesday, and the 20-year-old Guenther has three goals and three assists in nine games this season. Cooley, meanwhile, has points in consecutive games, and 23 points in 46 games.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start, and the netminder is 4-1-1 in his last six appearances. He has won two straight starts, and is 2-0-0 with a 0.48 goals-against average and .987 save percentage against Tampa Bay, earning the win earlier this season.

Forward Alex Kerfoot has recorded at least one point in six of his last seven road games, and is second on the Coyotes in road points since Dec. 21.

The Coyotes wrap up their pre-All-Star break schedule on Saturday at Carolina.

Player to Watch: Forward Clayton Keller has seven goals and four assists in 11 career games against Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING
Tampa Bay resides in the Eastern Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 55 points, and has won six of its last seven games overall. Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 80 points, which is also second-most in the league, and Brayden Point (50), Victor Hedman (46), Steven Stamkos (43), and Brandon Hagel (40) round out the team’s top five in scoring.

Point scored the team’s lone goal when the two teams met earlier this season.

Between the pipes, Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start tonight, and the former Vezina Trophy winner has done the lion’s share of work this season, posting a 14-10-0 record with one shutout, a 2.84 GAA and .901 SV%. The 29-year-old is 6-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and .929 SV% in his career against Arizona.

Tampa Bay ranks 11th in the league in both goals-for and goals-against per game with 3.38 and 3.29, respectively, and its 30.46 percent power-play conversion rate is tops in the league. The Lightning boast a strong penalty kill, as well, ranking 12th with an 89.77 percent success rate. 

Player to Watch: None other than Kucherov, who is on pace for a career-best 137 points this season. He’s coming off a four-point game against the Flyers (3G, 1A), and has 11 points over his last five games.

Related Content

Coyotes Fall to Panthers in Florida on Wednesday

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee

News Feed

Coyotes Fall to Panthers in Florida on Wednesday

Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Penguins on Monday

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee

Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Valley Sports Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Sports Business in Arizona

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner