Preview: Coyotes Face Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona on Wednesday, and the 20-year-old Guenther has three goals and three assists in nine games this season. Cooley, meanwhile, has points in consecutive games, and 23 points in 46 games.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start, and the netminder is 4-1-1 in his last six appearances. He has won two straight starts, and is 2-0-0 with a 0.48 goals-against average and .987 save percentage against Tampa Bay, earning the win earlier this season.

Forward Alex Kerfoot has recorded at least one point in six of his last seven road games, and is second on the Coyotes in road points since Dec. 21.

The Coyotes wrap up their pre-All-Star break schedule on Saturday at Carolina.

Player to Watch: Forward Clayton Keller has seven goals and four assists in 11 career games against Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING

Tampa Bay resides in the Eastern Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 55 points, and has won six of its last seven games overall. Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 80 points, which is also second-most in the league, and Brayden Point (50), Victor Hedman (46), Steven Stamkos (43), and Brandon Hagel (40) round out the team’s top five in scoring.