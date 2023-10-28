Coyotes Fall to Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday

STATS

Matias Maccelli, Jack McBain, J.J. Moser, and Sean Durzi scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 at Mullett Arena on Friday.

Drew Doughty scored twice, Mikey Anderson, Quinton Byfield and Anže Kopitar each added goals, and Cam Talbot made 17 saves after coming in for Pheonix Copley midway through the first to earn the win.

The Kings (4-2-1) used four unanswered goals over the last two periods to rally from a 4-1 first-period deficit, and have now won four of their last five games. Arizona (3-4-0) has dropped two straight, and hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

"It's a tough one to swallow," head coach André Tourigny said. "You have a lead at home, and the way we've battled since the start of the season, we took a lot of pride in that when we've trailed, we've battled back hard. Tonight, we were on our heels, and when we play that style of hockey and we don't have the same pace and aggression in our game, we're vulnerable."

The game started with fast-and-furious scoring, beginning with Maccelli's goal 37 seconds into the opening period. The 23-year-old registered his first goal of the season after skating the puck in before beating Copley with a wrister to make it 1-0.