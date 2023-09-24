Coyotes Fall to Kings in Second Game of NHL Global Series

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Coyotes Fall to Kings in Second Game of NHL Global Series

Teams split series in Melbourne, get ready to hit the trail home

DSC05050
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Barrett Hayton and Travis Dermott scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena in the second-and-final game of the 2023 NHL Global Series on Sunday (Saturday in the US).

Andrian Kempe scored twice and Jacob Moverare added a goal as the Kings rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the third period to earn the series split. Cam Talbot stopped 20 of 21 shots through two periods, while David Rittich stopped 11 of the 12 shots he saw in the third.

Though the Coyotes dropped Sunday’s game, the entire week’s experience proved to be arguably just as valuable than the two games they played in front of sold-out crowds at the home of the Australian Open. The club made countless memories and bonded together as a team before taking on an NHL-caliber roster in the first two games of their preseason.

Both of those elements added up to a successful trip Down Under.

“I think it was a really good opportunity to speed up, a little bit, our tempo and our comprehension of what we’re trying to do in a lot of situations,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We did a lot of system stuff, learned to know each other, and being in that competitive environment (helped) as well.”

The weekend started with a bang following the Coyotes’ 5-3 win, and they jumped out into the lead again on Sunday courtesy of Hayton’s power-play goal at 11:18 of the first period. He finished the weekend with two goals, while Arizona’s top line of Clayton Keller, Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz seemingly picked up right where it left off last season as they combined for seven points in two games.

The 23-year-old forward posted a career-best 43 points in 82 games last year, and said the three had hoped to click immediately this preseason.

“That was what we were trying to do,” Hayton said. “There’s definitely some timing and stuff like that, but that comes when we get more reps … You can see some chemistry, but we definitely still have a lot to work on.”

The Coyotes will hit the road for the long trip home on Monday (Sunday in the US), but the unique experience in Melbourne has clearly already had an impact on the team, giving it the opportunity to bond much sooner than in a typical training camp year.

The team chemistry has been apparent all week, and it will only get stronger as the regular season draws near.

“In training camp, you usually have a split squad and you’re going all over the place, so being able to have a bunch of guys here together, and obviously the travel, little things during the week we were able to do together, it just brings such a quick start into that team building,” Hayton said. “I think it’s definitely very valuable, and something we can kind of use as a springboard.”

DSC05552

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- SEPTEMBER 24, 2023: The Coyotes and Kings pose for a group photo at Rod Laver Arena following the conclusion of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Forward Dylan Guenther agreed.

“I think we were able to get a head start on getting to know one another,” Guenther said. “Every new player, and returning players too, so it was a lot of fun that way.”

The Coyotes’ training camp roster that remains in the United States continues the team’s preseason schedule on Sunday against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 pm MST at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, near Austin. The Coyotes played two split-squad games on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, winning 5-1 in Wichita Kan, and falling 3-2 in St. Louis.

