Coyotes Fall to Kings in Second Game of NHL Global Series

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Barrett Hayton and Travis Dermott scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena in the second-and-final game of the 2023 NHL Global Series on Sunday (Saturday in the US).

Andrian Kempe scored twice and Jacob Moverare added a goal as the Kings rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the third period to earn the series split. Cam Talbot stopped 20 of 21 shots through two periods, while David Rittich stopped 11 of the 12 shots he saw in the third.

Though the Coyotes dropped Sunday’s game, the entire week’s experience proved to be arguably just as valuable than the two games they played in front of sold-out crowds at the home of the Australian Open. The club made countless memories and bonded together as a team before taking on an NHL-caliber roster in the first two games of their preseason.

Both of those elements added up to a successful trip Down Under.

“I think it was a really good opportunity to speed up, a little bit, our tempo and our comprehension of what we’re trying to do in a lot of situations,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We did a lot of system stuff, learned to know each other, and being in that competitive environment (helped) as well.”

The weekend started with a bang following the Coyotes’ 5-3 win, and they jumped out into the lead again on Sunday courtesy of Hayton’s power-play goal at 11:18 of the first period. He finished the weekend with two goals, while Arizona’s top line of Clayton Keller, Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz seemingly picked up right where it left off last season as they combined for seven points in two games.