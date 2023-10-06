Cooley Scores Twice as Coyotes Top Ducks 4-2 on Thursday

Logan Cooley scored twice, Alex Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli each added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves as the Coyotes beat the Ducks 4-2 in Anaheim on Thursday. Jason Zucker, Travis Boyd, and Juuso Valimaki added assists for Arizona, which has one preseason game remaining in its exhibition slate.

John Gibson stopped 13 of the 17 shots he faced before leaving with just under 10 minutes left in the game with an apparent injury. Alex Stalock did not have to make any saves in relief.

Cooley opened the scoring with his second goal of the preseason after Zucker forced a turnover with pressure behind the net, corralling the puck and wristing it top shelf past Gibson. The 19-year-old forward has three goals and an assist in four preseason games.