Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

lydia love named to 40 under 40

zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

Cooley Scores Twice as Coyotes Top Ducks 4-2 on Thursday

Arizona wraps up preseason against Anaheim in Tucson on Saturday

By Patrick Brown
Logan Cooley scored twice, Alex Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli each added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves as the Coyotes beat the Ducks 4-2 in Anaheim on Thursday. Jason Zucker, Travis Boyd, and Juuso Valimaki added assists for Arizona, which has one preseason game remaining in its exhibition slate.

John Gibson stopped 13 of the 17 shots he faced before leaving with just under 10 minutes left in the game with an apparent injury. Alex Stalock did not have to make any saves in relief.

Cooley opened the scoring with his second goal of the preseason after Zucker forced a turnover with pressure behind the net, corralling the puck and wristing it top shelf past Gibson. The 19-year-old forward has three goals and an assist in four preseason games.

Kerfoot gave Arizona a two-goal lead just over a minute later, one-timing a shot from the slot past Gibson. It marks his first goal of the preseason since signing a two-year deal with the Coyotes at the start of free agency in July.

Cooley then converted on a penalty shot early in the third period after he was taken down during a shorthanded breakaway attempt. He skated in slowly from the right side before ultimately firing a wrist shot and converting bar-down past Gibson.

Maccelli rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:04 of the final frame, taking a pass from Zucker and firing it past a sprawling Gibson. The goal is Maccelli’s second of the exhibition season, while Zucker has two assists in four preseason games.

The Coyotes wrap up their preseason this Saturday against the Ducks in Tucson, and puck drop is scheduled for 3 pm MST.