Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks in Home Opener on Saturday Afternoon

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny confirmed at practice on Friday that goalie Karel Vejmelka will start in net, continuing the alternating pattern between him and Connor Ingram. The 27-year-old is 1-1-0 this season with a 1.95 goals-against average and .943 save percentage. He is 0-2-0 in two career games against the Ducks.

The Coyotes’ defense has played well through four games, allowing just three 5-on-5 goals over that span.

“That’s what we want it to be, we want to be stingy defensively” Tourigny said. “We have speed, we can be an aggressor on the puck carrier all the time. We want to play really well defensively, and we know the offense will come.”

Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz lead the team in offensively, as both have recorded two goals and three assists in four games played. Rookie Logan Cooley has yet to score his first NHL goal, but that hasn’t stopped him from being an impact player just four games into his professional career. The 19-year-old has four assists on the season, as he leads all NHL rookies in points and assists while averaging 18:37 of ice time per game. He has also won 23 of the 40 faceoffs he’s taken.

Arizona finished 1-1-1 against the Ducks last season, with their lone win coming in overtime on April 8, 2022.

Player to Watch: Forward Jason Zucker has fared well against the Ducks in his career, recording 17 points in 23 games against them. The 31-year-old notched his first goal of the season on Thursday in St. Louis.

ABOUT THE DUCKS

The Ducks also opened their season against three perennial playoff Stanley Cup contenders (including the defending champs), starting 1-2-0 after losses to Vegas and Dallas, and a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim is stocked with young talent, including 21-year-old forward Mason McTavish, 22-year-old Trevor Zegras, 20-year-old Pavel Mintyukov, 21-year-old Jamie Drysdale, and 18-year-old Leo Carlsson, who scored his first career goal in his first-ever NHL game on Thursday.

The Ducks selected Carlsson second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.