Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks in Home Opener on Saturday Afternoon

Oct. 21, 2023 | 1:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620 AM
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App
The Party is back on in The Party Barn.
The Arizona Coyotes officially open their home schedule on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena in a Saturday matinee. The Coyotes split the first four games of their schedule, finishing 2-2-0 in a season-opening road trip against playoff caliber teams, as well as a divisional opponent.
Now, it’s time to restore Mullett Magic.
“It’s exciting. Home openers are fun, but it’s good to be back because we created a tough environment here last year,” forward Lawson Crouse said. “We need to continue where we left off.”
All Arizona players will walk the red carpet on the Gila River Resorts & Casinos Patio, beginning at 10 am MST.
Arizona’s offense showed out against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, closing out their road trip with a 6-2 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center. Six different Coyotes scored, five finished with two points, and Arizona outshot St. Louis 42-26 in the win.