Preview: Coyotes Host Capitals in Fourth Game of Homestand

Head coach André Tourigny said the next step for the team is to sustain its strong play that has fueled its current four-game run.

“When we will be consistent for seven games out of eight all the time, I will say OK, now we’re there,” Tourigny said. “For us, it’s still the urgency and the battle of having the same mindset and urgency we’ve had during those three-or-four games.”

Arizona’s special teams continue to play well, as its power play ranks sixth in the league, (25.64 precent) while its penalty kill is 15th (80.25 percent). The Coyotes have allowed just two power-play goals over their last eight games – both of which came against the Avalanche on Thursday.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the nod tonight, which will mark his fifth straight start. The 26-year-old has won four straight and is 10-3-0 with a 2.40 goals-against average (7th in NHL) and .925 save percentage (5th in NHL) in 14 games this season. His 10 wins are tied with Adin Hill, Igor Shesterkin, and Jake Oettinger for sixth-most in the league. He has never faced the Capitals in his career.

Ingram was named the NHL's First Star of the Week earlier on Monday.

Rookie Logan Cooley, who is tied for fourth place among all NHL rookies with 13 points, grew up a Capitals fan, and Alex Ovechkin was his favorite player.

“It’s going to feel a lot more real once you’re actually out there, but ever since I was a little kid I was a big Ovie fan,” the 19-year-old said. “I’ve the way he played, and to share the ice with him is going to be cool, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Player to Watch: Nick Schmaltz has scored in two straight games and has four points over his last five contests.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS

Washington is in third place in the Metropolitan Division behind the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes -- despite playing in two fewer games than them -- and is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games despite dropping its most recent matchup 4-1 to the Golden Knights.

Ovechkin and John Carlson lead the team with 14 points each, though Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome’s eight goals are tops. Ovechkin is just one point shy of 1,500 for his career.

“They’re really good at puck recovery, they’re really heavy and hard on their battles,” Tourigny said. “They don’t give goals. They are really stingy defensively. They have that mindset, they hold onto the puck to keep possession, because that’s their strength, and they play really good defensively.”