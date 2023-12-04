Preview: Coyotes Host Capitals in Fourth Game of Homestand

Dec. 4, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App
The Arizona Coyotes’ stretch of playing each of the last five Stanley Cup-winning teams is coming to an end.
Fresh off a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the Coyotes host the Washington Capitals tonight in the fourth game of their five-game homestand. The Desert Dogs have won four straight games, all of which have come against the most recent Stanley Cup winning teams: Vegas (2023), Colorado (2022), Tampa Bay (2021, 2020), and St. Louis (2019).
The Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.
Monday’s game marks the first of two games between Arizona and Washington, with the second-and-final meeting between the two coming on March 3 at Capital One Arena.
Forward Michael Carcone has scored in three straight games, recording four goals over that span. The 27-year-old, who signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Coyotes in June, leads the team with 11 goals just one season removed from winning the AHL’s scoring title.