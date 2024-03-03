Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Washington in Sunday Matinee

March 3, 2024 | 11:00 am MST | Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their five-game road trip against the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

The Coyotes and Capitals meet for the second-and-final time this season, as Arizona won the first meeting 6-0 on Dec. 4. Connor Ingram earned a 26-save shutout, while Nick Schmaltz scored twice and Logan Cooley, Michael Carcone, and Jason Zucker also added goals in the victory.

Forward Matias Maccelli extended his point streak to five games, notching three goals and four assists over that span. The 23-year-old has tied his career high of 11 goals, set just last season, and is just seven points shy of 50 on the year.