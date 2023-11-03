Conor Geekie Continues to Grow His Game with WHL’s Wild

Geekie was one of three first-round selections the Coyotes made at the 2022 NHL Draft, along with Logan Cooley (3rd overall) and Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall). The Strathclair, Manitoba native performed well with the Coyotes in two preseason games, registering a goal and an assist, and said he continues to work hard on his speed and strength, as well as his consistency.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about Geekie’s start to the WHL season, however, is he’s putting up stellar numbers despite not playing alongside two of his top teammates last season – Zach Benson and Matthew Savoie. The former is already playing with the Buffalo Sabres after a 98-point season in Winnipeg last year, while the latter is with the AHL’s Rochester Americans after recording 95 points with the ICE last year.

Ryan Jankowski, the Coyotes’ Associate Director of Amateur Scouting, said Geekie’s development is right on track with where the organization expects it to be.

“When you draft a player like that at that spot, you expect him to have a very productive year as a 19-year-old in the WHL, and that is the evolution of the player,” Jankowski said. “They get drafted in their 18-year-old year -- they have an offensive component to their game -- their 19-year-old-year they take charge offensively, and that's the necessary evolution of a player like that who you view as a talented skilled player.”

Geekie has maintained a number of ties to prospects within the Coyotes’ system, including Tucson Roadrunners forward Josh Doan, who has put up two goals in six AHL games this season. The two struck up a friendship by anchoring much of the team’s early preseason slate, when the NHL roster was playing in Melbourne, Australia.

The two have taken similar paths to this point, as the 21-year-old Doan is in his first full season in the AHL after spending two seasons excelling at Arizona State University, and Geekie said the two catch up almost daily.

“I think for both of us it's just about being more consistent, and we’re trying to enhance our skating every day and get stronger,” Geekie said. “We're both very fortunate to have a really good mindset. I learned a lot from Doaner when it comes to how he looks at things and how he goes about his business.”