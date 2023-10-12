Coyotes Set to Kick Off 2023-24 Season, ‘Been a Great Offseason for our Team’

“It’s my second (full) year, guys in the league are starting to know what I’m trying to do, that I pass the puck, so I’ve got to start shooting a little more, because they’re not expecting that,” Maccelli said. “It’s four games right away on the road, so we’re going to set the tone here early. We want to get a win early and start the season the right way.”

Head coach André Tourigny is entering his third season as head coach, and the Coyotes have shown marked improvement year-over-year under his guidance. The active offseason Arizona has had, combined with the addition of Cooley, a former No. 3 draft pick, has generated quite a buzz around the team leading up to Friday’s season opener in New Jersey.

Tourigny’s message to the team has never wavered throughout his tenure, as he expects hard work, consistency, and accountability.

“I feel really good about where the team is at right now, and I feel really good about our chemistry,” Tourigny said. “It’s Game 7 every day for me; it doesn’t feel any different. That’s not a negative. I’m excited every day. It’s Game 7, I’m excited, the season will start, and I approach every day with urgency.”

The team had a unique opportunity to bond early in training camp, as the Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia on Sept. 22 and 23.

Crouse, who himself set career-bests in both goals (24) and assists (21), said the trip helped the team become even closer in a very short amount of time.

“It’s been a great offseason for our team, and Australia was a great trip for us,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to it.”

The games alone were entertaining, but Cooley gave fans a highlight-reel goal on the very first night, completing a spin-o-rama goal that showcased his skillset on the global stage.

The 19-year-old followed up a stellar season at the University of Minnesota – where he finished as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s best player – by leading the team with four goals and two assists in five preseason games. He finished the preseason with two consecutive penalty shot goals, and centered a line between Zucker and Kerfoot.

From the NCAA to the NHL, Cooley will appear in his first-ever regular season game with the Coyotes on Friday against the Devils.

“I’ve always had high expectations for myself,” he said. “I want to be the best player that I can be every day, and I want to get better every day. I don’t think the expectations bother me. I’ve always had expectations for myself, and it’s going to continue to be like that.

“I still feel like I’m the young kid playing AAA hockey back in Pittsburgh. It’s finally here, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”