Washington Capitals, MSE Foundation, Ted Leonsis and NHL Donate Combined $30,000 to Support Hoover Ridge, Inc. in Support of Construction of New Inline Rink

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today a combined donation of $30,000 from Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, MSE chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis and the National Hockey League to Support Hoover Ridge, Inc. for the Madison County Parks and Recreation Hockey Program in support of the construction of a new inline rink in Madison County, VA. A former inline rink was destroyed by a wildfire caused by high winds on March 20. MSE Foundation, Leonsis and the NHL each contributed $10,000 toward the cause.

In addition, Riley Sports and Mateflex, the Capitals vendors for their street rinks, have donated a combined $30,000 in product towards the project.

On March 20, the majority of the rink was destroyed, including a shed with hockey gear, rink equipment, tools, skates, uniforms and other gear and supplies. The rink was used by the Madison Hockey League, whose Madison Wildfire are an inaugural member of the Capitals Inline Hockey League that launched in 2023.

Madison Hockey League, Madison Parks and Recreation, and Support Hoover Ridge are continuing to fundraise for the Hoover Ridge Outdoor Recreation Center, which includes a new inline hockey rink. The rink was located behind the American Legion Building on Thrift Road in Madison. Click here for more information and to make a donation.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. The foundation fundraises, provides grants to nonprofits and rallies Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Learn more at: www.monumentalfoundation.org.