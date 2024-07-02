Capitals Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Capitals open franchise’s 50th season on Oct. 12 at Capital One Arena vs. the New Jersey Devils

By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The National Hockey League today announced the 2024-25 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open their 50th season on Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Washington and New Jersey, who originally entered the NHL as the Kansas City Scouts, both began play in the 1974-75 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE 2024-25 WASHINGTON CAPITALS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

The Capitals have five homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a five-game homestand at Capital One Arena from Feb. 23 to March 3. Washington also has five stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 21-30. In addition, the Capitals will have 13 sets of back-to-back games.

Twenty-one of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes six games on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Halloween (Oct. 31 vs. Montreal), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Boston) and Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 9 vs. Utah). This marks the 18th time in the last 19 seasons and the 17th consecutive season the Capitals will host a game on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Capitals’ schedule will pause for a 12-day break from Feb. 10-21 for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, which will take place on Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Caps Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app.

Home dates to remember:

  • Oct. 12 – 50th season home opener at Capital One Arena vs. the New Jersey Devils
  • Oct. 15 – The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights
  • Oct. 29 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena
  • Nov. 8 – Washington faces Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Nov. 21 – The Capitals host reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche
  • Dec. 20 – The Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes
  • Dec. 31 – The Boston Bruins make their lone visit to D.C. for a New Year’s Eve matinee
  • Jan. 4 – The Capitals host the New York Rangers for a Saturday matinee matchup
  • Jan. 18 – The Pittsburgh Penguins make their second of two visits to Capital One Arena for a Saturday night showdown
  • Feb. 4 – The Capitals face the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers
  • Feb. 9 – The Utah Hockey Club visits Capital One Arena for the first time on Super Bowl Sunday
  • Feb. 23 – The Capitals face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers
  • March 22 – The Capitals and Florida Panthers conclude their season series
  • April 4 – Reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks make their lone visit to Capital One Arena
  • April 13 – Washington completes its 2024-25 home regular-season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Note: The complete Washington Capitals 2024-25 schedule can be found below.

