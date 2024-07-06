Capitals Sign Ilya Protas

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ilya Protas to a three-year entry-level contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas’ contract will carry an average annual value of $889,167.

The Capitals selected Protas, 17, with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6’5”, 198-pound forward recorded 51 points (14g, 37a) in 37 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2023-24 season. Protas led USHL rookies in assists and ranked tied for second among first-year players in power-play goals (6) and third in points. In addition, Protas led Des Moines in assists and power-play goals, while his 51 points ranked second on the team.

The Minsk, Belarus native split the 2022-23 season with the Under-17 and Under-18 Belarus national team, recording 34 points (19g, 15a) in 29 games with the Under-17s and nine points (5g, 4a) in 10 games with the Under-18s. Ilya’s older brother, Aliaksei, was drafted by the Capitals in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and has recorded 53 points (13g, 40a) in 169 career NHL games with Washington. Aliaksei and Ilya Protas are the second set of brothers in franchise history to be selected by Washington, joining Yvon Corriveau (19th overall, 1985) and Rick Corriveau (168th overall, 1991).

Protas was ranked ninth among North American left wings and 49th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.