Capitals Re-sign Alex Limoges

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$300,000), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Limoges, 26, recorded 51 points (24g, 27a) in 62 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) in 2023-24, ranking second on the team in points and third in goals. The 6’1” 201-pound forward established single-season career highs in goals, game-winning goals (6) and plus-minus rating (+17) in his fourth AHL season. The Winchester, Virginia native added 13 points (4g, 9a) in 20 playoff games en route to Hershey’s second-straight Calder Cup championship, including four assists in the final two games of the Calder Cup Finals against Coachella Valley.

During the 2022-23 season, Limoges led the Manitoba Moose (AHL) in scoring with 54 points (20g, 34a) in 63 games. Limoges registered just 12 penalty minutes in 2022-23, tied for the second fewest among AHL skaters with 54 or more points (Matthew Phillips: 76 points, 12 PIM; Taro Hirose: 57 points, 12 PIM). In 210 career AHL games with Hershey, Manitoba and the San Diego Gulls, Limoges has recorded 166 points (78g, 88a).

Limoges played collegiately at Pennsylvania State University (NCAA) for four years, serving as team captain during his senior season in 2020-21. Limoges recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) in his final season at Penn State and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and a finalist for the Senior CLASS award, presented annually to an individual who excels on the field, in the community and in the classroom all while having strong leadership qualities. During the 2018-19 season, Limoges tied for first in the NCAA in scoring with 50 points (23g, 27a) in 39 games. Limoges finished his college career with nearly a point-per-game rate (0.98), recording 125 points (51g, 74a) in 128 games.

Limoges is an alumni of the Washington Little Caps program, playing for the 16U AAA, 14U AAA and 13U AAA teams.