Capitals Sign Cam Allen

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Cam Allen to a three-year entry-level contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Allen’s contract will carry an average annual value of $886,667.

The Capitals selected Allen, 19, with the 136th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Allen, who missed the first 43 games of the 2023-24 season while recovering from injury, recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 6’0”, 196-pound defenseman made his season debut on Jan. 26 and registered a season-long four-game point streak (1g-6a–7p) from March 17-23.

Allen registered 25 points (5g, 20a) in 62 games with Guelph in 2022-23, ranking second on the Storm in penalty minutes (72) and third among the team’s defensemen in points. During the 2021-22 season, the Toronto, Ontario native ranked fourth among OHL rookie defensemen in scoring with 37 points (13g, 24a) in 65 games. Allen won the Emms Family Award as the OHL’s Top First-Year Player and was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

At the international level, Allen represented Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he tied for the tournament lead in assists and helped Canada to the gold medal along with fellow 2023 Capitals’ draft pick Andrew Cristall. Allen also captained Canada at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, recording four assists as the Canadians won the bronze medal.

Allen was ranked 12th among North American defensemen and 46th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in 2023.