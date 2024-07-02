Capitals sign Luke Philp and Spencer Smallman

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Luke Philp to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$375,000) and forward Spencer Smallman to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000/$350,000), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Philp, 28, recorded six points (2g, 4a) and a +3 plus/minus rating in 15 regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) in 2023-24 after missing the first 57 games of the season due to injury. The 5’10”, 181-pound forward appeared in 60 regular-season games with Rockford during the 2022-23 season, where he established AHL single-season career highs in goals (29), assists (24) and points (54). Philp’s 29 goals led the IceHogs and his 53 points ranked third on the team. In 223 career AHL games with Rockford and the Stockton Heat, Philp has registered 151 points (79g, 72a) and a +45 plus/minus rating. Philp has also recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 19 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Canmore, Alberta native appeared in three games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded one assist.

Smallman, 28, recorded 21 points (12g, 9a) in 53 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2023-24. Smallman’s 16.9 shooting percentage (12 goals on 71 shots) ranked second on Colardo, while his 53 penalty minutes ranked sixth. The 6’1”, 198-pound forward appeared in 61 regular-season games with Colorado during the 2022-23 season, recording 26 points (13g, 13a). His 13 goals ranked fourth on the Eagles and marked an AHL single-season career high. During the 2021-22 season, Smallman recorded a career high 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and added six points (2g, 4a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup championship. Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Smallman has recorded 95 points (38g, 57a) in 244 career AHL games with Colorado, Chicago and the Charlotte Checkers. In addition, Smallman has registered seven points (3g, 4a) in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games.