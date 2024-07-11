Capitals Sign Leon Muggli

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Leon Muggli to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Muggli's contract will carry an average annual value of $940,833. The Capitals expect to loan Muggli to EV Zug of the Swiss National League (NL) for the 2024-25 season.

The Capitals selected Muggli, 18, with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6’1”, 173-pound defenseman recorded 12 points (3g, 9a) in 42 games with EV Zug during the 2023-24 season. Muggli, who turned 18 on July 9, led all under-18 skaters in the National League in scoring and his 12 points were the most ever by a defenseman age 17 or younger in league history. The Cham, Switzerland native also appeared in four games with Zug’s under-20 team, registering two assists in four games. Muggli represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Junior Championship, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captained the Swiss at the 2024 Under-18 World Championships, where he scored one goal in three games.

Muggli split the 2023-23 season between Zug’s under-20 team, where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 22 games, and the under-17 team, serving as captain and collecting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 16 games. In addition, Muggli captained Switzerland to a gold medal at the 2023 European Youth Olympics and was named the tournament’s best defenseman after recording four points (1g, 3a) in four games.

Muggli was ranked fifth among International defensemen and 11th among all International skaters by NHL Central Scouting.