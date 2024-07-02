2024 Washington Capitals Development Camp Guide

Development Camp Notes

Newest Editions – All eight selections from the Capitals’ 2024 NHL Draft class will attend this year’s development camp. The Capitals selected right wing Terik Parascak (first round, 17th overall), defenseman Cole Hutson (second round, 43rd overall), defenseman Leon Muggli (second round, 52nd overall), left wing Ilya Protas (third round, 75th overall), left wing Eriks Mateiko (third round, 90th overall), goaltender Nicholas Kempf (fourth round, 114th overall), center Petr Sikora (sixth round, 178th overall) and center Miroslav Satan (seventh round, 212th overall).

Welcome Back – Twelve of this year’s development camp participants also attended camp last year: forwards Andrew Cristall, Haakon Hanelt, Brett Hyland, Ryan Leonard, Ludwig Persson, Alexander Suzdalev and Patrick Thomas, defensemen Cam Allen, Ryan Chesley, Brent Johnson and Joaquim Lemay and goaltender Antoine Keller.

First Rounders – Washington’s two most recent first round draft picks will be at this year’s development camp, Terik Parascak (17th overall, 2024) and Ryan Leonard (eighth overall, 2023). Parascak, 18, spent the 2023-24 season with the Prince George Cougars (WHL), recording 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 regular-season games. Parascak led all CHL rookies in goals and points and was named to the 2024 CHL All-Rookie Team. Since 2000-01, only Patrick Kane (145 in 2006-07), Sidney Crosby (135 in 2003-04) and Sam Gagner (118 in 2006-07) recorded more points as a CHL rookie. Leonard, who was the Capitals’ first top-10 pick since 2007, recorded 60 points (31g, 29a) in 41 games during his freshman season at Boston College (NCAA) in 2023-24. The 6’0”, 192-pound forward led the Eagles in plus/minus rating (+36) and ranked tied for the team-lead in power-play goals (13), second in goals and third in points. Leonard, who was named to the CCM/AHCA Second All-America Team, finished the season ranked third in the NCAA in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Good as Gold – Ryan Leonard (2023 Draft: 1st rd, 8th overall) and Ryan Chesley (2022 Draft: 2nd rd, 37th overall) won gold with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5, defeating Sweden 6-2 in the gold medal game. Chesley, who served as an alternate captain for the Americans, logged 25:16 of ice time and posted a +2 plus/minus rating in the final and Leonard scored his third goal of the tournament in the third period to help secure the gold medal. Leonard finished the tournament with six points (3g, 3a) in seven games, while Chesley, a defenseman, averaged 21:01 of ice time and recorded four points (1g, 3a) in seven contests.

Calder Cup Champs – Fourteen players that appeared in games for the Hershey Bears in 2023-24 have participated in at least one Capitals Development Camp (Hendrix Lapierre, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Vincent Iorio, Lucas Johansen, Joe Snively, Riley Sutter, Bogdan Trineyev, Ryan Hofer, Ethen Frank, Henrik Rybinski, Chase Priskie, Haakon Hanelt, Clay Stevenson, Mitchell Gibson), including eight that were dressed for the series-clinching Game 6 of the 2024 Calder Cup Finals: Miroshnichenko (2022, 2023), Lapierre (2022), Trineyev (2023), Frank (2022), Rybinski (2022), Snively (2019), Sutter (2018, 2019) and Chase Priskie (2016, 2017, 2018).

Bloodlines – The Capitals drafted Ilya Protas, the younger brother of forward Aliaksei Protas, with the 75th overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. Aliaksei, who was taken 91st overall in 2019, and Ilya Protas are the second set of brothers in franchise history to be selected by Washington, joining Yvon Corriveau (19th overall, 1985) and Rick Corriveau (168th overall, 1991). Fellow 2024 draft pick and development camp attendee Miroslav Satan is the son of 14-year NHL veteran Miroslav Satan, who recorded 735 points (363g, 372a) in 1,050 career games.

Full Circle – Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29, attended Washington’s Development Camp in 2018 and 2019. Thompson appeared in 32 games with the Capitals’ ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, during the 2019-20 season, before signing with Vegas as a free agent. Thompson went on to win the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2020-21 season while with the Henderson Silver Knights. In 103 career NHL games with Vegas, Thompson has a record of 56-32-11 with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts.

Get Funky – Zac Funk, who signed a three-year entry level contract with Washington on March 1, is attending his first Capitals Development Camp. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward led the WHL in goals (67), power-play goals (31) and plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points (123) this past season, playing in 68 regular-season games with the Prince George Cougars. Funk was teammates with Capitals 2024 first-round pick Terik Parascak and fellow development camp attendee Hudson Thornton in Prince George.

From Development Program to Development Camp – Four of this year’s development camp attendees have played with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (Ryan Leonard, Ryan Chesley, Cole Hutson, Nicholas Kempf). Hutson (43rd overall) and Kempf (114th overall), who were both selected by Washington at the 2024 draft, were teammates with the U-18 team in 2023-24.