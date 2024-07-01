Capitals Sign Brandon Duhaime

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Brandon Duhaime to a two-year, $3.7 million contract, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Duhaime’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.85 million.

Duhaime, 27, recorded 13 points (5g, 8a) in 80 games with the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24. The Coral Springs, Florida native averaged a career-high 10:52 of ice time per game, while his 208 hits ranked 20th among all NHL forwards. In addition, Duhaime finished the season ranked fifth among NHL right wings in shorthanded ice time (151:21).

Originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Duhaime recorded a career-high 17 points (6g, 11a) in 80 games with the Wild in 2021-22. The 6’2”, 200-pound forward has recorded 40 points (20g, 20a) in 211 career games with Minnesota and Colorado. In 23 career playoff games, Duhaime has scored one goal.

Duhaime spent two seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2019-21, where he recorded 29 points (12g, 17a) and 103 penalty minutes in 87 games. Prior to signing with Minnesota, Duhaime recorded 72 points (22g, 50a) in 117 career games at Providence College (NCAA) from 2016-19 and was named to the 2019 Hockey East Third All-Star Team.

The Capitals drafted Trevor Duhaime, Brandon’s father, in the ninth round (190th overall) of the 1991 NHL Draft.