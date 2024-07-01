Caps Care Year in Review: Youth Hockey Development

October Saves: The October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise nearly $206,400 in October. Their fundraising contributed to a record-breaking $675,784 raised across the entire October Saves platform. The top ten fundraisers attended the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18 to present a check for $20,000 to the #CapsFightCancer campaign and met Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren postgame.

College Combine and Fair: The Washington Capitals 2024 College Hockey Combine & Fair took place on April 4 virtually and April 5 and 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The Capitals College Hockey Combine & Fair is a free opportunity for high school aged hockey players throughout the Washington, D.C., region to showcase their on-ice and off-ice talents, as well as learn about the different avenues and opportunities in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

The Capitals are the only NHL club to offer an initiative of this nature. More than 200 student-athletes registered to attend, with 28 ACHA programs involved. The event provides young hockey players and their parents the chance to meet and gain valuable insight from coaches as the fair covers the qualities and characteristics that college coaches look for and how players can best prepare themselves academically and athletically.

ALL CAPS ALL HER: The Capitals continued to offer programming through ALL CAPS ALL HER, an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. More than 600 women and girls participated in on- and off-ice programs within the ACAH platform during the 2023-24 season. In addition, there has been a 46% growth in female hockey participation in the Washington, D.C., region in the past 10 years according to USA Hockey registration data.

To date, more than 2,000 individuals have participated in an ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative. ALL CAPS ALL HER recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

ACAH programming during the 2023-24 season included an ACAH Girls Learn to Play, ACAH Adult Learn to Play and Learn to Skate, an ACAH High School Training Camp, an ACAH Summer Camp, an ACAH DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day and ACAH Girls Try Ball Hockey For Free clinic. Additionally, the Capitals support the Capitals Women's Hockey League (CWHL) at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

In honor of Women in Hockey Night in March, the Capitals hosted a pregame ACAH Women in Sports Networking Event in February, welcoming more than 100 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in the sports industry to District E at Capital One Arena.

Future Caps Learn to Play: In partnership with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Player's Association, the Capitals continued this season to offer the Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology. Future Caps offers first-time participants, ages 5-9, free, Capitals-branded head-to-toe equipment and eight classes of instruction from certificated coaches, Capitals alumni and female ambassadors. Since its launch in 2016, more than 9,000 players have been introduced to hockey through the Capitals Learn to Play Program. The program was offered at 21 local rinks throughout the 2023-24 season. To learn more about the program, visit CapsYouthHockey.com/FutureCaps.

Sticks & Sneakers: Sticks & Sneakers is a first of its kind learn to play ball hockey initiative that provides families the opportunity to join the hockey community through an accessible and affordable program. Participants develop fundamental skills that will help them succeed in hockey and beyond. The Sticks & Sneakers program is designed for first-time players between the ages of 5-14. For a small fee, participants will receive free equipment and three weeks of age-appropriate introductory instruction on the fundamental skills of hockey from certified coaches. To learn more about the program, visit www.CapsYouthHockey.com/SticksAndSneakers.

Sunday Summer Skills: Capitals youth hockey continues to offer the Sunday Summer Skills Clinic Series, which features Members of the Capitals youth hockey development staff guiding co-ed sessions for players of all skill levels including across offensive, goalie and defensive skills, and more.

Capitals Cup High School Championship: This year’s Capitals Cup High School Hockey Championship took place February-March, with each league receiving support from Capitals Youth Hockey and the winners receiving custom medals.

The Capitals also host league information, team pages, stats, standings, and more for all eight local High School Hockey leagues at CapitalsCup.com.

Mites on Ice: Through Mites on Ice, local youth players are able to play a game at Capital One Arena during intermission while the Capitals home crowd cheers them on. Mites on Ice games, presented by Delta Dental, are refereed by Capitals mascot, Slapshot, and players get to wear Capitals jerseys while they skate. This program is limited to teams in the 8U age group and a maximum of sixteen (16) total players are allowed to participate (14 skaters and 2 goalies total).

Learn to Inline Skate Clinics: The Learn to Inline Skate program offers free inline skating clinics to kids ages 5-17. The program is designed for first-time skaters. Participants receive age-appropriate introductory instruction on the fundamentals of hockey skating and power-skating in order to be more proficient and agile on the rink. The focus is on developing proper techniques with all instruction being conducted without a puck. To learn more about the program, visit www.CapsYouthHockey.com/LearnToInlineSkate.

Try Hockey for Free Clinics: The Try Hockey for Free program is geared toward participants ages 4-17. It launched in April 2022 to offer ball hockey clinics free of charge to local children across the Washington, D.C., area. Each participant learns the basics of hockey, including stickhandling, passing and shooting. Additionally, all participants receive a stick and ball to take home following the event to encourage continued development. The Capitals Try Hockey for Free program is designed as both an introduction to the game for participants as well as an opportunity to reach families in the Washington community interested in more affordable options to participate in hockey. To learn more about the program, visit www.CapsYouthHockey.com/TryHockeyForFree.

USWNT Partnership: The Washington Capitals and the USA Ball Hockey's Women's National Team (USWNT) announced a partnership in 2023 on behalf of the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform that saw the Capitals serve as the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Ball Hockey team's final evaluation camp. The camp took place Sept. 9-10 in Pittsburgh, Pa., prior to the World Championships in June in Switzerland. In conjunction with the partnership, the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform hosted a Girls Try Ball Hockey for Free clinic on October 8.

PWHL Watch Party: In March, Capitals Youth Hockey and ALL CAPS ALL HER represented the Capitals are the Embassy of Canada for a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and the National Hockey League (NHL) celebration of the PWHL’s record-breaking inaugural season and girls/women’s hockey. The evening’s focus was a watch party highlighting two live PWHL games: Boston at Toronto, and Ottawa at New York, as well as the NHL contest between the Maple Leafs and Capitals.

JWHL and D1 in DC: During the 2023-24 season, the Capitals were proud to support the 2023 NCAA Women’s D1 in DC tournament, presented by the Washington Pride, as well as the Junior Women’s Hockey League Challenge Cup. Both events took place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.