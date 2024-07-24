Registration Now Open for DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 18 Local Hockey Rinks

ARLINGTON, Va. – Registration is now open for the second annual DMV Girls Try Hockey For Free Day, taking place at 18 rinks across Maryland and Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 14. The DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day is a joint effort between the Washington Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA), and various youth hockey organizations throughout the region to introduce girls ages 4-9 to hockey at no cost. MSE Foundation donated $34,373 to PVAHA in support of DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day.

Click here to register at a participating rink.

Try Hockey for Free is a USA Hockey Program that provides local youth the chance to try hockey during a one-to-two-hour ice session at no cost. Required equipment is loaned to participants through the local youth hockey organization. Provided equipment and equipment requirements vary per rink. Registrants are advised to refer to an email from their host rink prior Sept. 14.

Try Hockey for Free days also provide local youth hockey associations with a platform and opportunity to acquire new players locally and engage interested families into youth hockey programs across the region.

Participating clubs in Virginia include: Caps Academy (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA), the Hampton Roads Junior Admirals (at Iceland in Virginia Beach, VA), the Loudoun Knights (at Ion ITC in Leesburg, VA), the Piedmont Predators (at Haymarket IcePlexin Haymarket, VA), the Potomac Lady Patriots (at Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge, VA), the Reston Raiders (at Skatequest in Reston, VA), the Richmond Generals (at Richmond Ice Zone in North Chesterfield, VA) and The St. James (at The St. James in Springfield, VA).

Participating clubs in Maryland include: the Bowie Bruins (at Bowie Ice Arena in Bowie, MD), the Frederick Freeze (at Skate Frederick in Frederick, MD), the Hagerstown Bulldogs (at Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex in Hagerstown, MD), the Howard Huskies (at Columbia Ice Rink in Columbia, MD), Montgomery Youth Hockey Association (at Rockville Ice Arena in Rockville, MD), Navy Youth Hockey (at Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, MD), the Southern Maryland Sabres (at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, MD), Tomorrow’s Ice (at Ice World in Abingdon, MD), the Tri City Eagles (at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD) and the Tucker Road Ducks (at Tucker Road Ice Rink in Fort Washington, MD).

In addition, select participating rinks will host an all-girls Future Caps Learn to Play session in the weeks following DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day to encourage participants to continue to learn more and engage further with the game. For more information, visit https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/.

The Capitals partnered with the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association to host a DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 16 local rinks/clubs for the first time in 2023. Last year, more than 300 girls ages 4-9 tried hockey for the first time through the event, and more than 30% of girls registered to continue to play. In addition, girls participation in the NHL Future Caps Learn to Play Program increased from 14% to 27% in a span of less than seven days.