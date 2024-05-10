Random Acts in the W: Leaning on Your Community

The hockey community is like a family and the one here in the DMV is no exception. That’s especially true for the hockey loving Braun family who has had to endure the unthinkable over the past nine months.

Hockey players and brothers Jacob and Gerard Braun (13 and 11 years old, respectively) were both badly burned in a tragic accident in September of 2023.

It can often feel impossible to find the positives during such a tough time, but somehow the Brauns have been able to do so.

“Our life since early September has obviously been very unpredictable and challenging in many ways for us all, but we really choose to focus on all the light shining through the clouds,” father Justin said.

“That’s the thing about faith; even on a cloudy day, you know the sun is still out there blasting away, but sometimes you just can’t see it, so you ride the storm out and find gratitude in the little things, and you realize, the little things aren’t really little at all.”

Jacob and Gerard started playing hockey at a young age. They got connected with the Learn to Play program in Laurel, MD and fell in love with the game.

“I’m so glad my boys are hockey players, because the game gave them the motivation to strive for a full recovery, and training they needed to deal with the ups and downs, courageously and thoughtfully.”

Their journeys to recovery have been different based on the severity of injuries but if there was one thing they shared through it all, it was the desire to rejoin their youth hockey teams.

Jacob was able to get back on the ice with the Bowie Bruins just a few weeks following his surgery and in an awesome turn of events, scored a goal in his first game back.

He picked his opponent’s pocket just inside the blue line and went in all alone on the opposing goalie.

“You could hear a pin drop in that rink because everyone knew exactly what was about to happen,” Justin said.

Jacob shifted the puck to his forehand and fired the puck right through the five hole and into the back of the net.

“All of the kids on the bench, the coaches, the dad working the door in the penalty box, and all the parents in the stands went ballistic,” he said. “The best goal in the history of hockey as far as im concerned.”

For Gerard, the road back on the ice hasn’t been as quick. He was able to return to practices after the new year but hasn’t been able to play in a game with his team—yet.