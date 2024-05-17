Park Authority, Caps Open New Inline Skate Rink at Lake Fairfax Park

The Fairfax County Park Authority and Washington Capitals joined to commemorate the opening of the ball/inline skate rink at Lake Fairfax Park

rink_story
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

A new ball/inline skate rink at Lake Fairfax Park is open for business. The Fairfax County Park Authority and Washington Capitals joined to commemorate the opening of the ball/inline skate rink on Saturday, May 11 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and free hockey skills clinic.

“This was a phenomenal day to celebrate the opening of a wonderful new ball/inline skate rink – a first for the Fairfax County Park Authority,” said Park Authority Executive Director Jai Cole. “One of the reasons we have a world class park system is that we work with our community to provide a wide variety of amenities to support a whole world of interests. From sports, recreation and fitness to nature, history and the arts, we are committed to seeking out and providing diverse opportunities to serve our community.”

The ball/inline skate rink at Lake Fairfax Park boasts an 85-foot-by-185-foot rink with player boxes, penalty boxes, hockey goals and bleachers. The rink, constructed with sport floor tiles on an asphalt pad, is ideal for roller hockey and skating, with easy maintenance and modular tile replacement. The project was made possible in partnership with the Capitals who donated the rink via turnkey installation on an improved site constructed by the Park Authority.

"The Capitals are proud to partner with the Fairfax County Park Authority on this new facility," said Capitals director of youth hockey development Peter Robinson. "Investments like this one are part of the Capitals commitment to growing the game of hockey by providing access to the sport in all its forms. This new outdoor rink is focused on ball hockey and inline hockey, and we are excited for the programming that will take place here for years to come."

The rink is currently open for general use (when not reserved) from 9 a.m. until dark. Once the lighting is programmed, the rink will remain open until 9:30 p.m. For more information about the rink, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/lake-fairfax/skate-park and select the “Inline Skate Rink” tab. 

Lake Fairfax Park is located at 1400 Lake Fairfax Drive, in Reston.

The Capitals are committed to providing access to hockey across the region and to date have refurbished or built 14 rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. To further encourage the growth of the game, the Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff holds clinics in conjunction with the refurbishment of each rink. A complete list of rinks can be found at washcaps.com/streetrinks. The Capitals also offer a robust lineup of on- and off-ice youth hockey programming, including a Future Caps Learn to Play program, Hockey Schools, Try Ball Hockey for Free, and more. For additional information, visit CapsYouthHockey.com.

News Feed

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey

Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard to Represent their Respective National Teams at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Monumental Sports Network to Broadcast 2024 Hershey Bears Playoff Games 

Season on the (B)rink

2023-24 Washington Capitals Final Media Availability Session

Capitals Loan Lapierre, Miroshnichenko, Iorio, Johansen, McIlrath, Haman Aktell and Gibson to Hershey

Caps' Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Rangers

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Seek to Extend Season in Game 4

Rangers Down Caps, 3-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Come Home for Game 3

Washington Capitals, MSE Foundation, Ted Leonsis and NHL Donate Combined $30,000 to Support Hoover Ridge, Inc. in Support of Construction of New Inline Rink

Caps Fall 4-3 in Game 2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hardy Häman Aktell 

Caps Seek to Square Series

Capitals Re-assign Andrew Cristall to Hershey