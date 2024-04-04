Nic and Paige Dowd’s Dowd’s Crowd to Sponsor a Future Service Dog in Training With America’s VetDogs 

3-Month-Old Black Labrador ‘Judy’ To Be Raised For A Veteran Or First Responder With Disabilities

2024.04.03_JR18894-EDIT
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and America’s VetDogs announced today a collaboration through which Capitals forward Nic Dowd and his wife Paige are sponsoring a three-month-old black Labrador future service dog named ‘Judy’ through proceeds raised via their Dowd’s Crowd community program.

“Supporting the community is very important to us, and we’re very grateful to those who have served our country.” said Nic. “Through Dowd’s Crowd, Paige and I are thrilled to sponsor the training of ‘Judy’ with America’s VetDogs, knowing she’ll one day assist a veteran or first responder with independent living.”

“We're excited to witness 'Judy' embark on her journey to becoming a life-changing companion for a deserving veteran,” said Paige. “Having seen the incredible impact America’s VetDogs service dogs have on individuals, we know she’ll provide not only companionship but also vital support for someone with sensory needs."    

Judy will be raised by a volunteer puppy raiser in both the Washington, D.C., area and Boston, Massachusetts, fostering her confidence and composure as she progresses towards her role as a future service dog. Upon completion of her initial training phase, Judy will then return to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, where she will begin her formal service dog training.

Judy was born on January 15. The Dowds named Judy based upon Nic Dowd’s nickname ‘Judy,’ which was given to Nic by teammates during a game of sewer ball.

Judy will be recognized in game during tonight’s Capitals game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2024.04.03_JR19039

