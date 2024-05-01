Monumental Sports Network to Broadcast 2024 Hershey Bears Playoff Games 

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) and WPMT FOX43 announced today a partnership to broadcast Hershey Bears playoff games on the local media platform during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs for the American Hockey League (AHL) championship. The broadcast schedule will include all games during the team’s Atlantic Division semifinals series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 PM ET, and potential future games to be announced. The Hershey Bears are looking to win their second straight championship after defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds in last year’s Calder Cup Finals.

“We are thrilled to bring back our partnership with Hershey so fans in the DMV region can watch the Bears try to defend their title,” said Caitlin Mangum, Vice President, Content & Programming at Monumental Sports Network. “With the Mystics season tipping off soon, and the Calder Cup Playoffs, NWSL, and Major League Rugby on our air, this is going to an action-packed spring and summer on Monumental Sports Network.”

The broadcast partnership features live game coverage and provides access to the Calder Cup playoffs to the more than three million subscribers in Monumental Sports Network’s broadcast coverage area, spanning Delaware to Richmond, VA. The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action along with analysis from AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, former Hershey Bear and Washington Capitals forward Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski. The Bears full playoff schedule can be found at hersheybears.com/schedule.

The broadcasts will be available to local-area hockey fans both on linear tv (on MNMT or overflow station MNMT2) and via Monumental’s digital streaming platform within the network’s footprint. Fans can watch the games through their Pay TV subscription on linear tv, on monumentalsportsnetwork.com, or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

In August 2022, Monumental Sports & Entertainment acquired full ownership of NBC Sports Washington from Comcast/NBC Universal. The station was rebranded Monumental Sports Network in September 2023 with a new slate of programming. In addition to owning the local broadcast rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, Monumental Sports Network also broadcasts live men’s and women’s college basketball, college football, college volleyball, high school basketball, esports, and Washington Spirit (NWSL) and Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) games.

All Hershey Bears playoff broadcasts will be produced by FOX43’s Ed Albert. Home broadcasts will be co-produced with Great Save Productions. Road broadcasts in the Atlantic Division semifinals will be co-produced by Service Electric.

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more, visit: www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com.

About WMPT FOX43

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania’s FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area’s leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA’s official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.