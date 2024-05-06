Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard to Represent their Respective National Teams at 2024 IIHF World Championship

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (Slovakia) and prospect Ryan Leonard (United States) will represent their respective national teams at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Fehervary, 24, recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) in 66 games with Washington this season. Fehervary’s 13 assists marked a single-season career high. The 6’2”, 202-pound defenseman ranked third on the Capitals in hits (188) and blocked shots (109) and tied for third in ice time per game (19:38). In addition, Fehervary registered three points (2g, 1a) in four playoff games, leading the Capitals in goals and tying for the team lead in points while averaging 21:45 of ice time. Fehervary also ranked tied for first on Washington in blocked shots (9) and second in hits (16) during the team’s First Round series against the New York Rangers.

In 218 career games with Washington, Fehervary has recorded 50 points (17g, 33a). The Capitals selected Fehervary with their second-round pick (46th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Fehervary previously represented Slovakia at the 2022, 2019 and 2018 IIHF World Championship tournaments, recording a combined four points (1g, 3a) in 19 games. The Bratislava, Slovakia native also played in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships. Fehervary captained Slovakia at the 2019 tournament and was named a top-three player on his team in 2017 and 2019.

Leonard, the Capitals’ first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded 60 points (31g, 29a) in 41 games with Boston College (NCAA) in 2023-24. Leonard, a freshman, led Boston College in plus/minus (+35) and ranked second on the Eagles in goals (29) and third in points (58) during the regular season. The 6’0”, 192-pound forward added six points (4g, 2a) in four NCAA tournament games and helped Boston College reach the National Championship game. Leonard finished the season ranked third in the NCAA in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Leonard won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5. The Amherst, Massachusetts native finished the tournament with six points (3g, 3a) in seven games, including a goal in the gold medal game against Sweden to help secure the victory. Leonard also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 Under-18 World Championships, where he scored the gold medal clinching goal in overtime against Sweden to give the United States their first Under-18 gold since 2017.