Limited Amount of Capitals First Round Playoff Tickets To Go On Sale April 18

Washington will host Game 3, Game 4 and if necessary, Game 6

Caps_2024_Playoffs_OnSale_APR18_Web_Top_Story-2568x1444
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2024 Playoffs series against the New York Rangers will be available via Ticketmaster.com beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Washington will host Game 3, Game 4 and if necessary, Game 6 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

News Feed

Capitals Announce Tom Wilson as Capitals Nominee for NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Caps Clinch Playoff Berth

Capitals Clinch Final Playoff Spot, Seek Their Second Stanley Cup

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Need Tuesday Win in Philly to Clinch Playoff Berth

Lindgren, Caps Blank Boston, 2-0

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Announce Tom Wilson as Recipient of Inaugural Caps Care Community Award

Caps Host B's in Home Finale

Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Caps Lose Jensen, Beat Bolts, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Bolts

Caps Fall to Sabres, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Visit Sabres

Lindgren Leads Caps to Crucial 2-1 Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate