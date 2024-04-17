Limited Amount of Capitals First Round Playoff Tickets To Go On Sale April 18

ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2024 Playoffs series against the New York Rangers will be available via Ticketmaster.com beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Washington will host Game 3, Game 4 and if necessary, Game 6 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.