Charlie Lindgren to Represent United States at 2024 IIHF World Championship

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren will represent the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Lindgren, 30, posted a record of 25-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts in 50 games with the Capitals this season. The Lakeville, Minnesota native set single-season career highs in games played, starts (48), wins and shutouts. Lindgren’s six shutouts tied for the League lead, and he ranked eighth in save percentage and ninth in goals-against average among goaltenders with 50 or more games played. The 6’2”, 185-pound goaltender started 19 of Washington’s final 22 regular-season games, posting a record of 12-6-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Lindgren’s 12 wins from March 7 through the end of the regular season ranked first in the NHL, while his three shutouts were tied for first. Lindgren, who made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 21 against the New York Rangers, started all four of the Capitals’ postseason contests.

In 110 career NHL games with Washington, the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens, Lindgren has a record of 53-39-12 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Lindgren attended St. Cloud State University (NCAA), where he posted a 51-29-3 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and eight shutouts in 88 games over three seasons. During the 2015-16 season, Lindgren was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team, the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and named NCHC Goaltender of the Year.

Lindgren previously represented the U.S. at the 2018 IIHF World Championship but did not appear in a game.