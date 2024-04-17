Capitals Clinch Final Playoff Spot, Seek Their Second Stanley Cup

Four rounds of #NHLStats as the Capitals pursue their second Stanley Cup in franchise history and first since 2018:

* Washington is set to make its 15th postseason appearance since Alex Ovechkin debuted in 2005-06. The only team with more playoff appearances over that span is Pittsburgh (16).

* Ovechkin’s career goals in the regular season and playoffs are the second highest combined total in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (1,016). Ovechkin (72-69—141 in 147 GP) ranks tied for 15th place on the League’s all-time playoff goals list and can become the eighth player in NHL history to score 80 career postseason goals with one franchise.

* John Carlson (19-54—73 in 123 GP) needs one playoff point to pass Gary Suter (73) for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time list among U.S.-born defensemen behind Chris Chelios (144), Brian Rafalski (100) and Brian Leetch (97). Carlson needs one tally to reach 20 career postseason goals.

* Darcy Kuemper can become the seventh goaltender in NHL history to earn a Stanley Cup-clinching win with multiple franchises. Patrick Roy (MTL & COL)and Mike Vernon (CGY & DET) are the only netminders to achieve the feat in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68).

OVERTIME: MORE NOTES AHEAD OF THE 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Records.NHL.com

Last Stanley Cup Final Appearance: 2018

Download PDFs (all as of March 13, 2024)

* Stanley Cup Winners by Roster

* Stanley Cup Final Experience by Roster

* Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final Experience by Roster

* Most Regular-Season Games Played, Active Players Without a Stanley Cup Win

* Most Regular-Season Games Played Before First Stanley Cup Win, NHL History

* Most Regular-Season Games Played Without Stanley Cup Win, NHL History

* Information on Stanley Cup-Winning Rosters Since 1917-18

More #NHLStats

* Alex Ovechkin can become the first player in NHL history born outside of North America with multiple Conn Smythe Trophy wins and the first to captain multiple Stanley Cup-winning teams.

* Ovechkin is one of five players who dressed with the Capitals in the 2018 Final that remain with the team (also Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie & Tom Wilson).

* Charlie Lindgren can become the sixth goaltender in NHL history to play at least eight seasons before making his first career playoff appearance, following Martin Biron (10), Jacob Markstrom (10), Gilles Meloche (10), Anton Khudobin (9) and Ondrej Pavelec (8). Lindgren would be the only undrafted netminder among that group.