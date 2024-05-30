Capitals Announce Offseason Events Schedule Featuring ALL CAPS in the DMV

Fans encouraged to engage with Capitals organization at nearly 20 local events June-October

AllCaps_Social_1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today an offseason events schedule featuring ALL CAPS in the DMV at nearly 20 local events including festivals, fairs and community functions across the Washington, D.C., region from May through October.

ALL CAPS in the DMV is a team of brand ambassadors dedicated to bringing the #ALLCAPS experience to fans across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The ALL CAPS in the DMV presence* at local events in the metro area features the opportunity to win prizes, game tickets and autographed memorabilia, a slapshot hockey inflatable, photo ops, a street hockey rink and more (*activations vary across events).

The 2023-24 offseason ALL CAPS in the DMV schedule includes:


Tyson’s Corner, VA

Wheaton, MD

Bethesda, MD

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA

Frederick, MD

Silver Spring, MD

Manassas, VA

Washington, D.C.

Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA

Visit washcaps.com/DMVCAPS for additional information, including the latest offseason schedule and to submit a request for ALL CAPS in the DMV for future events.

News Feed

Caps Began to Take Shape 50 Years Ago

Charlie Lindgren to Represent United States at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Park Authority, Caps Open New Inline Skate Rink at Lake Fairfax Park

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey

Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard to Represent their Respective National Teams at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Monumental Sports Network to Broadcast 2024 Hershey Bears Playoff Games 

Season on the (B)rink

2023-24 Washington Capitals Final Media Availability Session

Capitals Loan Lapierre, Miroshnichenko, Iorio, Johansen, McIlrath, Haman Aktell and Gibson to Hershey

Caps' Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Rangers

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Seek to Extend Season in Game 4

Rangers Down Caps, 3-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Come Home for Game 3

Washington Capitals, MSE Foundation, Ted Leonsis and NHL Donate Combined $30,000 to Support Hoover Ridge, Inc. in Support of Construction of New Inline Rink

Caps Fall 4-3 in Game 2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate