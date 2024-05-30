Capitals Announce Offseason Events Schedule Featuring ALL CAPS in the DMV

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today an offseason events schedule featuring ALL CAPS in the DMV at nearly 20 local events including festivals, fairs and community functions across the Washington, D.C., region from May through October.

ALL CAPS in the DMV is a team of brand ambassadors dedicated to bringing the #ALLCAPS experience to fans across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The ALL CAPS in the DMV presence* at local events in the metro area features the opportunity to win prizes, game tickets and autographed memorabilia, a slapshot hockey inflatable, photo ops, a street hockey rink and more (*activations vary across events).