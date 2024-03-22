Capitals Announce MSE Foundation Cherry Blossom Jersey Auction 

Auction Proceeds Support MSE Foundation Community Programming

blossom_drop
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals unveiled today a special Cherry Blossom Capitals jersey as well as Capitals Cherry Blossom merchandise available for purchase at the Team Stores.

The jersey, designed by Washington, D.C., based artist Taylor Kampa Olson of TKOPaintings, is being auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation).

The MSE Foundation fundraiser will open at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction on Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

Due to popular demand, the jersey is based off the 2022-23 cherry blossom jersey design, updated this year against a sky-blue jersey background. It was inspired by Washington, D.C.'s, cherry blossom season and features hand-drawn blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo. The white outlines symbolize the blossoms beginning to bloom. The design continues into the numbering, which features the cherry branches, buds and blossoms.

In addition, a wide assortment of cherry blossom merchandise including men’s and women’s apparel, headwear, and accessories are now available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Select items are available at each store from vendors including Travis Mathew, Camp David, Mustang and 47 Brand. Sublimated replica jerseys are available at each store location.

_JR11371

Merchandise is also available at shopmonumentalsports.com.

The Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will accept orders by phone for orders within the United States (shipping charge applies).

Olson is a local artist who specializes in painting everything from abstracts and portraits to large murals and custom jackets through TKOPaintings. The Capitals have also partnered with TKOPaintings on other initiatives, including the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield and various jackets and apparel, among other design projects.

