Capitals Announce ALL CAPS 2024 Playoffs Initiatives

The Washington Capitals announced today several initiatives surrounding the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers, which begins on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. on Monumental Sports Network. The full schedule, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at the conclusion of the regular season. Capitals fans are invited to participate in several activities to mark the postseason, including:

Playoff Tickets

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the First Round of the Washington Capitals 2024 Playoffs series against the New York Rangers will be available via Ticketmaster.com beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Washington will host Game 3, Game 4 and if necessary, Game 6 in the Eastern Conference First Round. Game dates, times and broadcast information will be announced by the NHL at a later date.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Open Playoff Practice

The Capitals will host a special open practice on Friday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. featuring giveaways, opportunities to win playoff tickets and signed memorabilia, a sign-making station, an appearance by Capitals mascot Slapshot and more.

Fans are encouraged to attend all Capitals practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex throughout the playoffs, which are free and open to the public.

Capitals Playoff Lawn Signs

Fans are invited to pick up free Capitals playoff lawn signs at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores beginning Friday, April 19. The offer is limited to one item per person, while supplies last, during normal store hours.

Playoff Babies Presented by MedStar Health

All babies born at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital or MedStar Washington Hospital Center during the Capitals' postseason run will receive a Capitals Playoff Babies gift bag.

Fans are also encouraged to share photos of their newborns experiencing their first playoff run at WashCaps.com/PlayoffBabies.

All participants will have the chance to win two tickets to a 2024-25 Capitals game. The winner will be selected on May 1.

Baby Caps, the Caps’ fan club for the team’s newest fans, is proudly presented by MedStar Health, the trusted medical team of the Washington Capitals.

Destination Game Day Presented by Bud Light

Fans are encouraged to cheer on the Capitals at one of several Capitals approved bars in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia through Destination Game Day presented by Bud Light. For a list of bars in the Capitals bar network, visit Destination Gameday presented by Bud Light.

Destination Gameday features exclusive opportunities for giveaways through the Caps Destination Game Day Sweepstakes powered by Bud Light, including the opportunity for fans to scan special coasters available at the bars. The coasters feature a QR code with the chance to win four tickets to a 2024-25 Capitals home game, player signed items and a Capitals swag bag. To participate in the sweepstakes, visit WashCaps.com/DestinationGameDay.

In addition, located steps away from Capital One Arena, District E is the perfect place to gather with fellow passionate Capitals fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere and revel in the spirit of the Capitals playoffs games. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, ice-cold craft beers, or a favorite classic beverage along with favorite dishes from District Bites.

Lexus Weagle Wagon

Caps fans are encouraged to keep an eye out across the region for the Capitals Lexus TX Weagle Wagon. The first-ever Lexus TX ushers in a new era of luxury with the first-ever true, three-row SUV. The specially Capitals themed car will be driving around Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland surprising fans with tickets to playoff games and additional prizing.

NHL Bracket Challenge Presented by Monumental Sports Network

Capitals fans are encouraged to share their Stanley Cup Playoffs predications in the NHL Bracket Challenge presented by Monumental Sports Network. Completing the bracket features the chance to win tickets to a 2024-25 home game and a team signed jersey. Click here to participate.

Giveaways

All fans at Game 3 will receive LED light sticks presented by Capital One as well as a rally towel, while all fans at Game 4 will receive a rally towel.

Team Store Merchandise

Fans are encouraged to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for official Capitals playoff merchandise, including T-shirts, hats and hard goods.

50/50 Raffles

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will continue to host 50/50 Raffles in-arena and online during Capitals playoff home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. The other 50% will benefit MSE Foundation. To participate, visit MonumentalFoundation.org/5050.

Capital One Cardholder Benefits

Capital One debit and credit cardholders receive 10% off all food and beverage items in-arena, and 20% off items in the team store within the arena. Cardholders can also gain early access to the building during all home games through the Capital One cardholder entrance located on 6th Street. Terms apply. Click here for more information on cardholder benefits at Capital One Arena.

Schedule and Broadcast Information

A complete playoff broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Live-game coverage on Monumental Sports Network will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin. Monumental Sports Network will surround all playoff games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for one hour before and after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Bruce Boudreau, Tarik El-Bashir, Brent Johnson, Al Koken and Devante Smith-Pelly will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the playoffs.

Capitals Rink Report hosted by El-Bashir and Capitals radio play-by-play voice John Walton will continue as a live game day show from the Capitals morning skate prior to all home and road games. In addition, a special playoffs Capitals Rink Report will debut on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with the Capitals first playoff practice, streamed exclusively on the Monumental Sports Network app.

Capitals playoff games and all gameday programs on Monumental Sports Network will be available to fans both on linear tv and via streaming platforms within the network's geographic footprint, stretching from Delaware to Richmond. Fans can watch the games through their Pay TV subscription, on monumentalsportsnetwork.com, or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in. Fans without a Pay TV subscription are invited to purchase a monthly or annual direct-to-consumer membership at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app.

All Capitals playoff games will broadcast on 106.7 The Fan and on the 24-hour radio channel, Caps Radio 24/7, devoted specifically to the Capitals with play-by-play announcer John Walton and former Capital and analyst Ken Sabourin calling the action. In addition to broadcasting all games, Caps Radio 24/7 will continue to provide instant news and access to the Capitals, including live game audio, exclusive Capitals playoff-related hockey content throughout the day. Listen at capsradio247.com.

Stay Connected

Throughout the postseason visit WashCaps.com for the latest playoffs information. Get the latest news and video from team practices, interviews, expert analysis and the latest viewing party locations, contests and more. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on social media through the hashtag #ALLCAPS.