The Vancouver Canucks are in for some Friday afternoon hockey as they continue the road trip in Philadelphia with their second matchup of the season against the Flyers.

After a loss in Detroit to start the road trip, the team was unhappy with their performance and how they began the game.

"It just wasn't good enough," said Canucks defenceman Zeev Buium following Wednesday's game. "Gave up some early ones and [were] digging ourselves a hole from the jump. [It's] hard to come back from those."

Buium added that everyone in the room needs to regroup and find a way to start on time moving forward.

Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra added that he was disappointed in the overall effort level and how the team handled simple things like puck battles, physicality, and execution of simple breakout plays.

The head coach did speak highly of the Canucks' newest waiver claim, Cole Reinhardt.

"I really liked his game. Even on the effort to produce the goal, just attacking a seam, got pucks off the wall. Was quite physical. I think he had 4, 5, 6 hits tonight. So, he did what we expected of him. The offence is obviously a bonus, but I liked his first game," said Malhotra.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Philly comes into Friday’s game with a 9-12-6 record.

They've played well over the past week, winning three of their last four games.

Matvei Michkov leads the team with 11 goals this season. He's also seen an uptick in ice time over the past 16 games. In his first 11 games, he averaged 15:51 per game and 17:04 in his last 16 games.

Sean Couturier has won 59% of his faceoffs this season.

Rookie forward Porter Martone has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 27 games. He is tied for 12th in rookie scoring this season. Chicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov leads the league with 15 goals and 20 points.

The Flyers’ power play ranks 28th in the league, scoring on 17.4% of their opportunities.

Their penalty kill ranks 18th in the league, killing 77.1% of their penalties.

Philly is the fourth lowest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.59 goals per game.

In the Flyers’ last 10 games, Joseph Woll has made six starts compared to Dan Vladar’s four. Woll has been the better goalie through that stretch, posting a 1.08 goals saved above average compared to Vladar, who has a –1.08 GSAA.

The Story: Important Practice Time

The Canucks got a practice in on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia. The group focused on bringing high tempo and intensity to wash away their Wednesday night game in Detroit.

Head Coach Manny Malhotra focused on finding consistent energy and intensity, and he spoke about it post-practice.

"It comes down to the consistency," he said. "There are certain nights that we see it, and throughout every game, there are spurts of it. But it's lacking consistency in that effort. That seems to be the biggest problem for us."

With an early start time on Friday, Malhotra wanted his group to feel confident coming out of Wednesday's practice. A good start is an important piece to watch for in Friday's game.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 1g-7a-8p

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-1a-4p

Filip Chytil: 2g-1a-3p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

Marco Rossi: 2g-0a-2p

Zeev Buium: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Friday’s game starts at 1:00 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.