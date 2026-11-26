Brooks Rogowski returned to the OHL this season to grow his game, and he's been finding a new level lately. He's been playing more minutes, getting more puck touches, and now producing the way he wants to.

The Vancouver Canucks made the 6'7" centre the first pick on day two of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Rogowski came off a season in which he scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points in 46 games with the Oshawa Generals.

He is committed to Michigan State University for the 2027-28 season. Still, he is focused on raising his ceiling, gaining confidence, and playing in all situations in his final year of OHL hockey. He felt confident he could have been an everyday player for Michigan State this season, but believes playing a bigger role with the Generals was the right step for his development.

"This season has gone great for my game. I'm not just trying to survive; I'm wanting to thrive," said Rogowski.

"I could have gone to the NCAA and played maybe 10 minutes a game, but I came back to Oshawa, and I've already played 21 games. I'm still in a good spot for the World Juniors, and I'm getting so much opportunity here. I'm getting the touches, and I'm learning what can be most effective."

With the added ice time and opportunity, Rogowski is taking on more of a leadership role in his third season with the Generals. It's his first season as an alternate captain, and he says that responsibility is helping him build his confidence.

Last season, Rogowski was pushed to be a leader and feels he has progressed well into the role. He attended all the leadership meetings, which helped set up his current leadership role this season.

"I can help a lot of younger guys through sharing my experiences with them. It's been great to help them have success and help them grow their mental side of the game or grow other parts of their game," he said.

Rogowski has improved his defensive game this season. He said he learned a ton in his brief time with pros at Canucks training camp and with the coaches at development camp. This season, he has won 55.5% of his faceoffs and is +4 on the goal share at even strength.

He has also quickly learned about where he wants to improve his game this season. Rogowski's current focus is to not fight the puck, but instead being in positions for success and allow the game come to him by simplifying his play.

"There were times at the beginning of the season when we were struggling, and you're like, 'oh my gosh, I have to score for my team, I have to force offence,' and I think that's something that caused my early skid this season. I was fighting the puck; I felt like I was trying to do too much. Just simplifying my game has been a big piece of my recent success," said Rogowski.