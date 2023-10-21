WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves against the Wild, who used two shorthanded goals to build a lead early in the game en route to victory.

Following Tuesday’s outing, the Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury. The forward sustained tears to his ACL and MCL during the team’s home opener against the Blackhawks and will undergo surgery. Earlier this week, the team also confirmed that defenseman Kaiden Guhle is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

2. The Caps stopped by the nation’s capital for their first away game of the season on Wednesday. There, the Ottawa Senators proved too much to handle, downing the Capitals 6-1. Washington comes to Montreal looking to bounce back as they wrap up their two-game Canadian road swing.

3. Saturday’s matchup is the first of three meetings between the Canadiens and Capitals this year. Last season, the American side took two-of-three games against the Habs who will look to flip the switch come game time.

Nick Suzuki, still in search of his first goal of the season, is a player to look out for on Saturday. The Canadiens’ captain is averaging a point-per-game (4G, 5A) in nine outings against the Caps in his career. Defenseman Joel Edmundson, who was traded from Montreal to Washington in the offseason, is still recovering from a hand injury and will not dress against his former team.

4. Saturday games at the Bell Centre call for FANatic Saturdays! As of 5:00 p.m., join the fun in our CIBC Pregame Zone located at the Canadiens Plaza, then bring the party inside the Bell Centre where more activations await, including a meet-and-greet with Canadiens alumni, a live DJ set presented by Monster Energy, and a real-time painting presented by Loto Quebec at the M2 Marche Montreal. For more details, consult our NEW game day guide here.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on CITY, SNE or TVAS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.