UTA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield, Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a multi-point night as the Canadiens downed the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s all that happened:

Caufield scored his NHL-leading 11 th and 12 th goals of the season

and 12 goals of the season Kapanen netted his sixth of the year –– the most among NHL rookies

Ivan Demidov notched his 13 th point of the campaign –– the most among NHL rookies

point of the campaign –– the most among NHL rookies Newhook tallied his sixth of the season and added an assist

Nick Suzuki recorded his team-leading 20 th point with a third-period goal

point with a third-period goal Kirby Dach scored his fourth marker in his last three games

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in the win

The Canadiens improved their record to 10-3-2, tying them for the most points in the NHL.

