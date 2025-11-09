UTA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield, Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a multi-point night as the Canadiens downed the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s all that happened:
- Caufield scored his NHL-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season
- Kapanen netted his sixth of the year –– the most among NHL rookies
- Ivan Demidov notched his 13th point of the campaign –– the most among NHL rookies
- Newhook tallied his sixth of the season and added an assist
- Nick Suzuki recorded his team-leading 20th point with a third-period goal
- Kirby Dach scored his fourth marker in his last three games
- Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in the win
The Canadiens improved their record to 10-3-2, tying them for the most points in the NHL.
For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.