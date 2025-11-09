UTA@MTL: Game recap

Habs put up a six spot to take down the Mammoth

20251108_UTAMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield, Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a multi-point night as the Canadiens downed the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s all that happened:

  • Caufield scored his NHL-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season
  • Kapanen netted his sixth of the year –– the most among NHL rookies
  • Ivan Demidov notched his 13th point of the campaign –– the most among NHL rookies
  • Newhook tallied his sixth of the season and added an assist
  • Nick Suzuki recorded his team-leading 20th point with a third-period goal
  • Kirby Dach scored his fourth marker in his last three games
  • Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in the win

The Canadiens improved their record to 10-3-2, tying them for the most points in the NHL.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Hockey Fights Cancer

As part of the NHL, NHLPA and the Canadiens’ Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, Nathan from Leucan –– an association that has been committed to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families –– was invited to the game to ring the bell after recently finishing his cancer treatments.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 14:45 1-[1] Kapanen (Demidov, Carrier)

UTA@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P2 06:44 2-[2] Caufield (Dobson)

UTA@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P2 13:13 2-[3] Newhook (Kapanen)

UTA@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 13:29 2-[4] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Matheson)

UTA@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 18:00 2-[5] Suzuki (Newhook)

UTA@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 19:23 2-[6] Dach (Unassisted)

UTA@MTL: Dach scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

Utah goals

P1 03:03 [1]-0 Yamamoto (Cole, Stenlund)

P2 06:02 [2]-1 Crouse (Carcone, McBain)

What’s next

The Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings meet on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

