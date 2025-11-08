Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

MONTREAL – Throughout the month of November, as part of the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association’s (NHLPA) Hockey Fights Cancer program, the Montreal Canadiens continue their commitment to the fight against cancer through various fundraising, awareness, and recognition initiatives to highlight the courage of those living with or moving past cancer.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT PRESENTED BY CIBC

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the Montreal Canadiens will dedicate their home game against the Utah Mammoth to the children of Leucan, an association that has been committed to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families over the past 45 years. Nearly 60 young Leucan members, along with their parents and siblings, will attend the game at the Bell Centre and experience an unforgettable evening thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders.

The young guests and their families will be greeted by the spouses of Canadiens players who will host them for a welcome party. As the evening unfolds, some will have the opportunity to participate in unique activities like watching warmups from the players' bench, announcing the starting lineup in the dressing room, standing alongside Canadiens and Mammoth players on the blue lines during the national anthems, and even enjoying Zamboni rides. After the game, a surprise will await all to conclude the memorable evening.

Proud to present the evening, CIBC invites fans at the Bell Centre to take part in the creation of an “I FIGHT FOR” mural in Section 116 of the arena. Fans can write the name of the person they fight for to show their support for the cause, and receive a branded tuque and “I FIGHT FOR” sign to take home on a first-come, first serve basis.

LEUCAN BIG FACE OFF

This year, the Canadiens are proud to support the Leucan Big Face Off, a new fundraising initiative inviting Quebec hockey teams to unite their passion for hockey with the cause of assisting children with cancer. Former Canadiens player Paul Byron will team up with 15-year-old Jacob, a hockey player and Leucan member, as co-ambassadors for this campaign.

Hockey teams from all levels and categories can show their support by organizing an activity or fundraiser for Leucan and have a chance to win an exclusive prize. The most successful fundraising team will earn the privilege to take part in a private hockey clinic at the Bell Centre led by Paul Byron, along with an exclusive guided tour of the arena, plus receive official Montreal Canadiens merchandise. A participation prize will also be drawn from all registered teams that raise $500 or more.

To be eligible, teams must organize their activity or fundraiser between Saturday, November 8, 2025, and Sunday, March 15, 2026. Teams can register here. Every dollar raised will allow Leucan to continue its mission of promoting the recovery and well-being of children with cancer and their families through support, assistance, clinical research support, and by breaking the isolation of families at all stages of the illness.

MEMBERS OF THE ORGANIZATION

The team’s commitment to the fight against cancer also includes activities involving members of the organization. Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan partnered with Movember, which aims to raise funds and awareness of major men's health issues, ranging from mental health and suicide prevention to prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Additionally, for a fourth consecutive year, Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée is one of Procure’s ambassadors for the Bowvember bow tie campaign. Procure works to raise funds to finance research projects while raising public awareness of prostate cancer.

FANS & SUPPORTERS

Fans at home can show their support by downloading and personalizing their own “I FIGHT FOR” card and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer. Branded lavender items are also available to purchase at the Tricolore Sports online store.

For the full list of ways to support the cause, visit canadiens.com/HFC.