Updates from practice – Nov. 21

Evans absent from practice, took a therapy day

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

With Jake Evans taking a therapy day, 19 players hit the ice for the session. Evans did not complete Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
49 Davidson
8 Matheson
93 Demidov
47 Struble
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

The Canadiens are back in action on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

