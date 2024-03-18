Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 18

Kaiden Guhle is set to face his hometown team in Edmonton for the second time in his young career, but the 22-year-old is no stranger to Rogers Place. Guhle played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League, where he won a WHL Championship in 2022.

“It’s nice to be back. Obviously, you look at the banner first and it kind of brings back old memories. I saw the new mural in the concourse and that’s kind of cool to see, me and a couple of the guys up there” Guhle said. “It just feels like home. It’s nice to be back, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Brendan Gallagher, another Edmonton, AB native, is set to face the Oilers for the 21st time in the NHL. The forward has collected 13 points in 20 games against the Oil in his 11-year career.

The team announced Monday morning that David Reinbacher was assigned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old defenseman, drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in 2023, spent this season with EHC Kloten in the Swiss National League.

Tuesday’s game is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Montreal dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Edmonton on Jan. 13 in the teams’ only other meeting this year.