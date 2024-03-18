Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 18

Game two of the Habs’ five-game road trip takes place in Edmonton on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
EDMONTON – The luck of the Irish landed the Canadiens a day off on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, but the team was back to work at Rogers Place on Monday.

Trevor Letowski, temporarily assuming head coach Martin St-Louis’ duties during his absence, confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Oilers on Tuesday.

All 23 players on the active roster were on the ice:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

11 Gallagher

 71 Evans / 56 Ylönen

17 Anderson

70 Pearson

36 White 

49 Harvey-Pinard / 55 Pezzetta

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle 

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard 

47 Struble / 54 Harris

26 Kovacevic

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Kaiden Guhle is set to face his hometown team in Edmonton for the second time in his young career, but the 22-year-old is no stranger to Rogers Place. Guhle played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League, where he won a WHL Championship in 2022.

“It’s nice to be back. Obviously, you look at the banner first and it kind of brings back old memories. I saw the new mural in the concourse and that’s kind of cool to see, me and a couple of the guys up there” Guhle said. “It just feels like home. It’s nice to be back, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Brendan Gallagher, another Edmonton, AB native, is set to face the Oilers for the 21st time in the NHL. The forward has collected 13 points in 20 games against the Oil in his 11-year career.

The team announced Monday morning that David Reinbacher was assigned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old defenseman, drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in 2023, spent this season with EHC Kloten in the Swiss National League.

Tuesday’s game is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Montreal dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Edmonton on Jan. 13 in the teams’ only other meeting this year.

