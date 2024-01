BROSSARD – After losing in overtime the night before, Martin St-Louis' troops returned to practice on Sunday to prepare for their next contest.

Before the full squad hit the ice, Jesse Ylönen and Joshua Roy helped goalie coach Eric Raymond run through some shooting drills with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. Roy is fresh off his NHL debut on Saturday night, in which he played 13:03 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s a list of players who took part in the practice: