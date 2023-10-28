Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

MONTREAL – The Canadiens skated during an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Fifteen players took part in the session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
8 Mike Matheson
35 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen